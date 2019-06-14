Reports: Jersey number and wages of Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona revealed

It’s the worst kept secret that Antoine Griezmann will play at Barcelona next season, with Atletico Madrid’s CEO confirming as much to the media. Here are more details about the move.

Don Balon reports that Antoine Griezmann’s move to Barcelona will set in motion a number of outgoing transfers, namely that of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Coutinho’s move to Barcelona has been nothing short of a disaster with even the fans at Nou Camp turning against him this season. The report states that he will be moved on to make funds available for Barcelona to activate the buyout clause in Antoine Griezmann’s contract – which decreases from €200 million to €120 million on July 1.

The World Cup winner will, however, have to suffer a paycut as his wages would be €17 million per year instead of the €24 million he currently makes at Atletico Madrid – an adjustment the player has reconciled himself with.

He will also be given the number 7 jersey that Coutinho will vacate when he leaves the club, according to the report.

Winger Ousmane Dembele will also be moved on in the summer upon the arrival of Griezmann as he would be relegated to a spot on the bench.

Barcelona are expectant that Liverpool will come forth with a bid of around €150 million to prise the winger away from their hands.