Reports: Real Madrid need to spend over €200m to purchase ‘next Lionel Messi’

La Liga giants Real Madrid are evidently going through a very busy summer in terms of transfers, as they have already splurged over €300million for new signings. Up next on their wishlist is “next Lionel Messi” Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid believe he will cost them another €200million.

According to GiveMeSport, Real Madrid’s summer signings so far are Eder Militao from FC Porto (€50 million), Rodrygo Goes from FC Santos (€54 million), Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt (€65million), Eden Hazard from Chelsea (€100million) and Ferland Mendy from Lyon (€50million). That takes Real Madrid’s expenditure so far to a whopping €319million.

Previously it was reported that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has been allowed €500million as transfer budget to execute a complete squad overhaul this summer, which means that Real Madrid now have only €181million remaining in their coffers.

However, according to Spanish reporter Francesc Aguilar, the club is ready to sign Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain as they believe that the French youngster is clearly the next big thing in world football:

El R. Madrid está trabajando muy en serio para fichar a Kylian Mbappé. El propio Zinedine Zidane es quien comanda la operación. Se quiere asegurar al jugador del PSG para dentro de dos temporadas,aunque están preparados para aprovechar, si es posible, cualquier opción este verano — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) June 12, 2019

Zinedine Zidane ha hablado en varias ocasiones con Kylian Mbappé para explicarle su proyecto, como le ve a él en el Real Madrid. El club lo ha hecho con su padre con el que se ha entrevistado en los últimos tiempos de forma discreta para no cabrear al PSG. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) June 12, 2019

Zinedine Zidane tiene claro que Kylian Mbappé es el próximo Lionel Messi, que si el Real Madrid lo tiene en su equipo será un elemento decisivo para reafirmar su dominio. Le compara a Ronaldo, el brasileño. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) June 12, 2019

As per the above tweets, Aguilar reports that Madrid are working very seriously to sign Mbappe before anyone else. According to him, manager Zinedine Zidane himself is the leader of the operation and that the Frenchman wants the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner at Santiago Bernabeu at the earliest.

Aguilar further adds that Zidane is clear that Mbappe could be the “next Lionel Messi” and that he has spoken with the player on several occasions in a bid to explain his project at the Spanish club.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; This is a deal that could go both ways right now. But given that the club in question is Real Madrid – one of the richest clubs in the world – anything can happen at any moment.