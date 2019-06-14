Reports: Barcelona player unwilling to leave but club want him gone to accommodate star signing

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti doesn’t want to leave the club but the powers that be at Nou Camp want him gone in order to make space for Matthijs de Ligt.

Goal reports that Barcelona centre back Samuel Umtiti would prefer to continue at Nou Camp next season but that his services have been deemed dispensible by the club.

The reasons are manifold, according to the report.

Firstly, the club wants to make space to lure Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, especially with the player openly stating that guaranteed playing time is a factor of paramount importance to him while choosing his next club.

Secondly, Umtiti’s knee cartilage injury and his subsequent failure to heed the doctor’s advice in making a recovery seems to have lost him support at the club. The player has been injured for most of the season and his countryman Clement Lenglet has stepped up to perform in his absence.

Also, the report states that Barcelona want to raise some cash before June 30 in order to balance the books, to put them in a position where they can bid the touted €75 million for De Ligt in July.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Talk of an unsettled Samuel Umtiti has been emanating from the Nou Camp for a while now and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the centre back does leave in this summer.