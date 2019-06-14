Reports: Manchester United transfer target being priced out of ‘once in a lifetime’ move

Premier League giants Manchester United may be keen on signing Crystal Palace star Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the defender’s current employers are not interested in parting ways with him as per reports.

On Friday, Kaveh Solhekol – a Sky Sports reporter posted on Twitter that Palace have raised Wan-Bissaka’s asking price to £70million from the previously quoted £60million. The English reporter believes that it may also be Palace’s way of letting United know that the defender is not for sale.

Crystal Palace value Manchester United target Aaron Wan Bissaka at up to £70m. Wan Bissaka favours move to United. Sees it as once in a lifetime opportunity but Palace don’t need to sell — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 13, 2019

Earlier, it was reported that the Red Devils bid £40million for the star and immediately had the bid rejected, after which they increased their offer to £60million. It was also believed that Manchester United are unwilling to raise their bid any further and as a result, Palace’s improved asking price is reportedly a clear indication that they have no plans to part ways with Wan-Bissaka who is one of their best players.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are seeking replacements in the right-back position at the moment as part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans to execute a complete squad overhaul this summer. It is also reported that Wan-Bissaka himself favours a move to Old Trafford this summer as he sees it as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

In the 2018-19 season, Wan-Bissaka made 39 appearances for the Eagles and gave four assists apart from his usual defensive contributions on the field. The 21-year-old right-back was also named in England’s Under-21 squad recently.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; The young right-back is likely to remain at Crystal Palace next season as Manchester United may not be keen to shell out £70million for a defensive option.