Reports: Premier League giants to part ways with manager today for £5million

According to reports from England, Premier League giants Chelsea have agreed to release manager Maurizio Sarri for £5million before he leaves for Italy to join Juventus.

Over the past week, it was widely reported that Sarri wanted to leave Chelsea and join the Serie A champions as the Italian felt homesick after being unable to cope with English conditions. It is also rumoured that Sarri has other reasons to leave the club – he did not enjoy a good command over Chelsea players in the dressing room and also had a fallout with the club’s management over transfer policies, according to reports from various sources.

Meanwhile, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri quit from his role in late May after leading the Bianconeris to yet another Serie A title. Juventus have been searching for a new manager since then and they were also interested in Sarri. According to The Telegraph, the Italians had hoped to sign the former Napoli boss without having to pay any compensation, but despite almost sacking him twice last season, Chelsea were determined that Juventus should pay up Sarri’s contract.

Sarri had a year remaining on his deal, with the option of a further 12 months. As a result, it is understood that Juventus will have to pay over £5million to acquire the Europa League-winning manager.

Chelsea had a good 2018-19 season under the Italian as he led them to the Europa League title and a third-place finish in the Premier League, automatically helping them qualify for next season’s Champions League as well. The Telegraph also reports that former Chelsea star Frank Lampard is tipped to replace Sarri at the helm of the club next season.