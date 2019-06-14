Reports: FC Tokyo striker to join Real Madrid

After signing the likes of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy, reports suggest that Spanish giants Real Madrid are now close to agreeing on a deal with FC Tokyo striker Takefusa Kubo.

In case you did not know, Kubo is a former Barcelona youth player and has often been referred to as the “Japanese Lionel Messi”. According to a report in Marca as cited by Football Espana, Kubo will sign a five-year deal for Los Blancos soon.

The report further adds that Real Madrid will offer FC Tokyo a transfer fee of €2million to fix the deal.

Earlier this month, Mundo Deportivo had reported that Kubo is a target for several European clubs, with Real Madrid and Premier League club Manchester City emerging as the top-two favourites to sign him.

The Japanese attacker spent four years in Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy but had to leave the club in 2015 when the Catalans were sanctioned for signing underage players illegally. After he left Barca, Kubo signed for FC Tokyo where he has scored six goals across 30 club appearances till date.

On 4 June, Kubo celebrated his 18th birthday, which in turn also means that he is available to return to European football. The Spanish news agency Football Espana further reports that while arch-rivals Real Madrid are keen to sign the striker, his former employers Barcelona seem to lack interest in a move for him.