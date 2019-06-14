Reports: Manchester United star agrees contractual terms with Serie A giants

Manchester United are set for a big summer, with the club expecting several incoming and outgoings. While the Red Devils only recently confirmed their first summer signing, they might end up losing one of their key first team players with reports claiming that he has already agreed contract terms with Serie A giants.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Mail, Romelu Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Serie A giants Inter Milan. The Belgian striker is a priority target for the Italian club, who only recently appointed Antonio Conte as their new head coach. Meanwhile, the report also states that the Manchester United star will be paid £6.6 Million in bonuses at Inter until 2024.

Lukaku himself has spoken about his dream to play in Italy in the past. He also recently revealed his admiration for Antonio Conte, who according to him is the best manager in the world:

“Antonio Conte going to Inter is really good because he is, [for] me, the best manager in the world.

“He [Conte] knows what I think about him. I’m not somebody who likes to talk about my personal relationships with managers but, you know, I’m a player of Manchester United and I have to respect my club,” he told Sport Mediaset (via Daily Mail).

Lukaku signed for Manchester United back in the summer of 2017, after snubbing interest from Chelsea, who were then coached by none other than Conte himself.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Lukaku’s recent comments prove that the Belgian striker is more than ready to move to Italy. Meanwhile, reports have also confirmed that Inter Milan are closing in on the striker, with Antonio Conte finally looking to unite with the man he almost signed at Chelsea.

This deal looks like it will go through without any complications. The one thing that can cause a breakdown, however, is if Manchester United themselves decide to veto the move.