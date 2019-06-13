Reports: Manchester United flop offered escape route by Serie A giants

Manchester United are set for some major shake-ups this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of his first full season at the club. The Norwegian football manager will be looking to get rid of the deadwood, with one player reportedly being offered an escape route by Serie A side, AS Roma.

According to Italian publication Il Romanista, via Calciomercato, AS Roma are looking to bring in Manchester United midfielder Fred. The Brazil international joined the Red Devils in summer 2018 on a deal believed to be around fifty million pounds. However, a poor first season has thrown his future up in the air.

Roma recently appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new manager, who has already worked with Fred at Shakhtar Donetsk. As such, the Serie A giants are ready to reunite the two by taking the Brazilian to Rome on a two-year loan deal with the personal terms seemingly agreed already.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are willing to let Fred leave, a player whom they bought only a year ago.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Manchester United paid big bucks to beat rivals Manchester City in the race for Fred. However, the Brazil international didn’t hit the same heights at Old Trafford as he had at his previous club, Shakhtar Donetsk.

As such, Roma present an interesting opportunity for the midfielder to step away from the highly intense Premier League and recover his previous form in much more relaxed Italian surroundings. Although, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be on board with releasing Fred so early.