Reports: Manchester United to fight Barcelona, Liverpool for Watford starlet

With the transfer values ever increasing in today’s market, clubs take precedence over scouting and signing young players. One such player was spotted by Watford and signed in September 2019. However, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Barcelona are already circling around the starlet with a view to snap him up.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Barcelona are monitoring Watford’s 17-year-old starlet Joao Pedro. The youngster, who was snapped up by the Hornets last September, is currently spending the season in Brazil with Fluminense and is set to move to England in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro’s form in recent months have caught the eyes of Europe’s big boys, who are now closely following him. The report also states that Barcelona are attempting to work out a deal with Watford, which would stop the Brazilian from joining them and instead move to Spain.

Joao Pedro is the second player Watford have signed from Brazil in recent years. In 2017, the Hornets signed Richarlison from Fluminense for a deal worth little over ten million pounds, before offloading him a year later for five times the price.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; One can assume the potential possessed by Joao Pedro, considering that the Brazilian youngster is already being linked with three of the best clubs in Europe. Although it seems much more likely that the 17-year-old spends some time with Watford before trading in for a bigger team – much like the last Brazilian signed by the Hornets, Richarlison.