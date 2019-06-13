Reports: Manchester United give up on Real Madrid talisman’s chase, to target three other forwards

Gareth Bale’s situation at Real Madrid isn’t an ideal one and it looks like his time at the Santiago Bernabeu is up. And given his high price and astronomical wages, few clubs are willing to move in for him.

Manchester United were one of the clubs interested in him but reports claim they have given up on the chase. They are instead looking to sign three young forwards to add to the Daniel James signature.

According to reports in ESPN, they will not go after the Welshman and turn their attention towards Lille’s Nicolas Pepe, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser. All the three forwards have quite a few clubs targetting them and United will have their task cut out.

With James’s arrival, it doesn’t look likely that Manchester United will sign all three, but could go all in for Dembele with Romelu Lukaku on his way out of the club.