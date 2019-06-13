Ahead of linking up with Real Madrid for the 2019-20 LaLiga season, Brazilian teenager Rodrygo Goes has said goodbye to Santos.

The Brazilian teenager signed for Madrid in June 2018, with Los Blancos paying a reported €45million for him, but remained at Santos for another year.

Rodrygo has not played since May due to a dispute between Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation, although he was present at Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Corinthians.

The 18-year-old was given a shirt with the number 82 to mark the amount of games he played for Santos and was visibly emotional as a video tribute was played on big screens.

Rodrygo joins a major squad rebuild at Madrid, who have signed Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic to boost Zinedine Zidane’s options.

“I will not say much, I do not like crying in front of everybody,” Rodrygo told reporters ahead of the Corinthians game.

“I’m very emotional and I want to say to every Santos supporter that I’m going to miss it so much and I’m always going to take Santos in my heart.”