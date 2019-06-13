Reports: Matthijs De Ligt offered bumper €20million salary to avoid joining Barcelona

Matthijs De Ligt and his future is a subject that has taken the footballing world by storm. The Dutchman looks set for a move away from Ajax this summer, and could join a European heavyweight for a whole lot of money.

AS are among the sources reporting that a bumper €20million-a-year salary could be offered to De Ligt by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in order to prise him away from Barcelona.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp this summer, with approximately €75million set to be offered by the Spanish giants.

However, PSG are far from out of the picture, and have agreed to match that amount in transfer fees after add-ons, while also including an additional salary increase that the Catalans may not be willing to offer.

This could prove to be a pivotal moment in the transfer saga, as De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola continues to push for more for his client, that would put him in an ideal position when it comes to a transfer deal.

Nothing has been confirmed in terms of his final transfer, but what we do know is, that the 19-year-old has a whole lot of admirers, and could become a very rich man with a potential move in the offing.