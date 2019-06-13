Reports: Franck Ribery linked with shock move to Premier League side

Franck Ribery may have ended his long stint at Bayern Munich, but the Frenchman isn’t short of offers just yet. In fact, a Premier League team may be set to offer him a way back to competitive football.

It is being reported by sources such as Football365 that Sheffield United are planning a sensational swoop for Ribery, who left Bayern as a free agent at the end of this past campaign.

While there may be a lot of reason to believe that the move may not go through, it appears to be an ambitious attempt by Sheffield United to sign a true legend of the sport.

The Blades have only just been promoted to the Premier League, and clearly want to enter with a bang, and what better way to do that than to bring in a winger with serious pedigree.

However, his wage demands might prove too much for the top flight newbies, along with his age factor being another issue to deal with.

The 36-year-old reportedly has offers from Qatar and Australia too, but nothing seems to have been confirmed regarding his immediate future. All we do know is, he will surely be leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer.