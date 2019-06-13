Reports: After Eden Hazard, another Chelsea star set for exit as exodus continues

Chelsea are facing a difficult few months ahead. The Blues have been banned from signing new players due to a breach of FIFA rules. Moreover, star player Eden Hazard has already left the club, with others set to follow. And another Blues’ midfielder is inching closer to an exit, according to several reports.

Serie A side Atalanta BC are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic on a permanent deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia). The Croatian international spent the 2018/19 season on loan with I Nerazzurri, who are set to trigger an option to buy him outright.

Eden Hazard left the Blues for Real Madrid on June 7, following which the departure of Ola Aina was confirmed as well, with the Nigerian signing for Torino. Meanwhile, Gary Cahill had left the club earlier on contract expiry, with Mateo Kovacic and Gonzalo Higuain also set to return to their parent clubs following loan spells.

Pasalic signed for Chelsea back in 2014 from Croatian side Hajduk Split. The central midfielder joined in a reported £3 Million deal and was immediately loaned to Spanish side Elche. Loans to AS Monaco, AC Milan, and Spartak Moscow followed.

The Croatia international finally joined Serie A side Atalanta Bergamo Calcio on a loan deal until the end of the 2018/19 season with an option to buy. The 24-year-old had a season to remember with La Dea, as he helped them on to the final of Copa Italia, while also securing Champions League football.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 5/5; Mario Pasalic was part of Chelsea’s infamous ‘loan army’ for years and it seems that the Croat has finally found himself a new home. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Atalanta and looks set to embark with them on their maiden Champions League campaign – a competition which can pit him against his soon-to-be former employers!