Reports: Real Madrid superstars among 16 players on transfer market following new arrivals

It is no secret that Real Madrid had planned an overhaul for their upcoming La Liga campaign, but it may come as a shock that as many as 16 players could be on the transfer market ahead of the new season.

Renowned Madrid journalist Sergio Valentin has revealed that a large number of players from the current squad could be up for sale, and the list includes some superstar names as well.

Abro hilo para comentar la situación de la actual plantilla del Real Madrid con un overbooking importante: — Sergio Valentín (@SergioValent1n) June 13, 2019

Valentin goes on to explain the reasons as well as the players on the market, and reveals the names of Isco and Gareth Bale among those set to leave the Bernabeu.

The likes of Isco, Bale, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, Keylor Navas and Luca Zidane are some of the stand out names from the list, with other fringe players also ready to leave as per the report.

The arrivals of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt and Ferland Mendy from Lyon would have undoubtedly played a major part in the club deciding the futures of some of their existing players.

Zinedine Zidane is primed and ready for some more big signings this summer, so the number of exits may well increase too.