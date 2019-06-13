Former Eredivisie winners extend playing offer to Matthijs De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt is the hottest property in the transfer window at the moment, and the Dutchman may just have received yet another offer, to continue his career after Ajax.

The offer comes from a team that many wouldn’t even have heard of, but they are former two-time Dutch Eredivisie winners, and clearly keen to sign De Ligt.

The team happens to be Heracles Almelo, and they took to Twitter to extend an offer to the defender after posting pictures of him in their colours.

Still no club, Matthijs? 😏 Blue suits you! 👕 pic.twitter.com/SbhKJAb9eS — Heracles Almelo (@HeraclesAlmelo) June 13, 2019

While it’s fairly obvious that he won’t be heading to Heracles Almelo any time soon, De Ligt’s future does seem to be shrouded in doubt at the moment, with the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United and Liverpool all still in the running to acquire his services.

The youngster has impressed with his maturity at a very young age, and his ability to captain Ajax in major tournaments while contributing with goals and in defence, have been the stand outs for this talented star.

Who will end up signing this football prodigy? Only time will truly tell us.