Marcus Rashford played more minutes and scored fewer goals than La Liga centre-back in 2018/19

Apparently, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has become a source of embarrassment for the club’s fans, after it has been revealed that Real Madrid captain and defender Sergio Ramos played fewer minutes yet scored more goals than the England international.

Sportbible understands that the Ramos played for a total of 3645 minutes last season, scoring 17 goals in 53 appearances across competitions, while Rashford could account for only 16 goals in 58 matches, featuring on the pitch for a total of 3669 minutes.

Rashford began his 2018-19 campaign well but then suffered a serious dip in form prior to then-manager Jose Mourinho’s unceremonious sacking in 2018 December. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed manager, Rashford’s fortunes turned for good, but again only for a short while.

The detailed statistics are as follows:

When you realise Sergio Ramos has more goals in less games than Marcus Rashford this season 😂🤔😬🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UWfBbWxh5m — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 11, 2019

You can also observe that the Spaniard had a supreme pass-success rate as well, compared to the England youngster.

Ramos has always been known as a formidable threat in front of goal, especially when the opponents have conceded a corner. His header goals from corner kicks have bailed out Real Madrid and the Spain national team from numerous tough situations – a notable example being the 2014 UEFA Champions League finals against Atletico Madrid, where he scored Real Madrid’s injury-time equaliser to take the game to extra-time after Diego Godin helped Atletico to an early lead.

Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo then scored three extra-time goals as Real Madrid won the Champions League for the first time in more than a decade.

Marcus Rashford meanwhile, needs to find form soon enough as United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on a squad overhaul this summer as per various sources.