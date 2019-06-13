Reports: Barcelona to propose player plus €80 million deal for Neymar

Word around the rumour mill is that Spanish giants Barcelona want Neymar back and that they are willing to offer Philippe Coutinho to Paris Saint Germain along with a transfer fee of €80million.

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is apparently astonished at arch-rivals Real Madrid’s progress in the transfer market. With two weeks, Los Blancos managed to make three high-profile summer signings – Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Eden Hazard from Chelsea and Ferland Mendy from Lyon.

The Spanish news agency further adds that Messi now wants Barcelona to make an equally important signing this summer. The Argentine reportedly wants PSG star Neymar to rejoin the Catalan side, after leaving them to join the Parisians in 2017.

Currently valued at around €220million, Neymar is one of the most expensive footballers of the world. But Barcelona hope to strike a deal for the Brazilian, by offering Coutinho and a transfer fee of in exchange for the Brazilian.

Neymar is currently injured and is not a part of the Brazil team getting ready to participate in the Copa America. It is estimated that his ruptured ligament will take at least four weeks to heal.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Barcelona are ready to offload Coutinho in the summer but it is unlikely that they will approach Neymar this summer. His recent disciplinary record that has also resulted in a three-match Champions League ban for next season, is one of the many reasons why Barcelona will not target him anytime soon.