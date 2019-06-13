Reports: Barcelona superstar to leave club and link up with Manchester United legend in 2020

Reports suggest that Barcelona star Luis Suarez is almost ready to call time on his career with the Catalans, as he is ready to move to the U.S.A to play for David Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

The former Liverpool striker is currently aged 32 and though he continues to churn out impressive performances for Barcelona, he is understandably beyond his prime. The Catalans are already on the lookout for a successor to the Uruguayan and were previously linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s former striker Luka Jovic before the Serbian signed for Real Madrid less than a week ago.

Meanwhile, Suarez himself finds it hard to maintain his fitness throughout the season, which is highly damaging in a league like the La Liga where the style of play involves strenuous physical exertion. Hence, according to reports in Don Balon, he is keen on a move to the MLS after being enticed by former Manchester United star David Beckham’s offer to have him sign up for his new club, Inter Miami.

Don Balon further reports that the former Ajax striker will join the MLS club in 2020, one year before his current contract with Barcelona runs out. Inter Miami are apparently willing to offer €20million for the Barcelona star, according to the Spanish news agency.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; As mentioned, Barcelona are keen to sign a successor to replace the ageing Suarez. Meanwhile, the MLS is a good move for the player as playing there does not require a lot of physical exertion. Several stars like David Villa, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have played with MLS teams – which also indicates that it is a good football league rich in talent.