Reports: Manchester United ready to smash club record transfer fees to sign World Cup winner

Manchester United are prepared to pay £95 million – and smash their own club record transfer fees in the process – to steal Antoine Griezmann away from under Barcelona’s nose.

Sun reports that Manchester United are intent on making a last-gasp move for Antoine Griezmann to try and hijack his potential transfer to Barcelona.

PSG’s emergence as a possible destination for the French attacker after he announced that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer has given Manchester United hope that a move to Nou Camp wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

The player’s own comment – that he may not stay in La Liga next season – after France’s 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win over Andorra was also an encouraging sign.

However, the report states that the lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford next season would be a significant deterrent for the World Cup winner.

The report also claims that United would be prepared to offer him mega wages in the region of £450,000 per week in order to tempt him to the English Premier League.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; It is much more likely that Griezmann would end up at Barcelona or PSG and be guaranteed titles at this stage of his career than opt to join a floundering Manchester United.