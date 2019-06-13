Reports: Real Madrid president to sell Zinedine Zidane’s son behind his back

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is planning the sale of young goalkeeper Luca Zidane without the knowledge of his father and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, according to reports.

It is Don Balon that reports that Florentino Perez wants to sell Luca Zidane to Clermont Foot, a Ligue 2 side, with a buy-back option in the deal in case the club gain promotion to Ligue 1. Los Blancos‘ current goalkeeping options are Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and Luca Zidane. According to the Spanish news agency, Zidane had plans to offload Keylor Navas to promote his son to the second-choice goalkeeper role but Perez does not share the same opinion.

The club President, in fact, wants CD Leganes’ Andrii Lunin as the club’s second-choice goalkeeper behind Courtois. Lunin who is a Ukraine international played just seven games in 2018-19 but managed to keep three clean sheets. He also conceded just seven goals in total.

Luca Zidane, on the other hand, plays for Real Madrid Castilla where he kept just nine clean sheets in 31 appearances last season. The 21-year-old shot-stopper also conceded a total of 39 goals.

Don Balon further adds that Perez is aware that Zidane is not keen to let his son leave Real Madrid. As a result, the Real Madrid President is planning Luca’s sale behind Zidane’s back, according to the news agency.