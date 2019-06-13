Reports: Barcelona star not interested in Manchester United move despite lack of game time next season

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, but apparently, the midfielder is not keen to reciprocate similar sentiments towards the Red Devils.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for an overhaul of his squad this summer after the club failed to impress in the 2018-19 season. Manchester United finished at the sixth spot in the Premier League and also lost out on Champions League qualification for next season. They failed to create an impact in last season’s FA Cup and Champions League too, as they got eliminated from both competitions in the quarter-finals stage.

The Norwegian is particularly keen on improving his midfield and Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic has been one of his top transfer targets for the past few weeks. However, according to Don Balon, the Croatian midfielder wants to remain at Barcelona.

Rakitic started the 2018-19 season well, after reaching the finals of the FIFA World Cup with his Croatian national side. But as the season progressed, the midfielder suffered a dip in form which went on to affect Barcelona’s chances quite heavily later on.

In May, Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League after Liverpool defeated them in the semi-finals, Two weeks later, Barcelona surrendered to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals as well. Rakitic performed poorly in both games and was reportedly transfer-listed. It has also been reported that the club wants at least €65million for the star.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Recently it was revealed that Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde feels that Rakitic is one of the most indispensable parts of his squad. As a result, he is unlikely to be sold this summer.