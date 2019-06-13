Reports: Liverpool to move for €50 million worth playmaker to strengthen midfield

According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool are planning to sign Lyon midfielder Nabil Fakir to strengthen their midfield. The French star is currently valued at around €50million.

Liverpool had a brilliant 2018-19 season, emerging as Champions League winners for the sixth time in history and for the first time in fourteen years. The Reds did well in the Premier League as well, finishing second just a point behind champions Manchester City. Liverpool scored 98 points in the 2018-19 Premier League, which is the highest-ever points tally for a runner-up in Europe’s top-five leagues.

The Reds boast of a goalkeeping Colossus in the form of Alisson Becker, apart from a well-rounded defence and attack. However, their midfield disappointed on a few occasions last season and manager Jurgen Klopp is determined not to let it happen again. It is Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto who reports that Lyon’s Nabil Fekir is Klopp’s top midfield target this summer:

#Liverpool is moving to bring Nabil #Fekir to Anfield. "playinhole" #Lion costs 50 million. There was the agreement already a year ago, then the deal stopped There is not only #Arsenal on #Carrasco. Also #BayernMonaco follows the Belgian striker from Dalian. Cost 28-30 mln — Giovanni Scotto (@scottotweet) June 12, 2019

Fekir enjoyed a good outing with Lyon last season, finishing the year with 12 goals and nine assists from 39 appearances. He also played a major role in leading the French club to the Champions League round-of-16 and was part of the side that defeated Manchester City in the group stages of the competition.

Giovanni Scotto further adds that Fekir could cost Liverpool a sum of €50million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Liverpool’s coffers are overflowing post their Champions League win and they can easily sign the midfielder as they do not have many other transfer targets this summer. Fekir may also be interested in a move as Liverpool are one of Europe’s best football sides at the moment.