Reports: Manchester United to complete transfer for star midfielder regardless of Paul Pogba future

Manchester United will reportedly press ahead with the transfer for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes regardless of Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo reports that Sporting Lisbon are keen to see the Bruno Fernandes transfer over the line as they want to procure funds to reinvest as soon as possible.

The club’s chairman has reportedly cut short a holiday to fly back and sanction the deal.

Are Liverpool or Manchester United the bigger club in England?

The report also states that Manchester United’s move for the freescoring Portuguese midfielder is not contingent upon Paul Pogba’s future at the club and that a deal is expected to be struck regardless of the Frenchman’s situation.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are waiting to see how the Christian Eriksen transfer situation plays out before making a move for Fernandes. As such, United is touted to be first in line for the UEFA Nations League winner’s signature, ahead of other clubs like Inter Milan and Manchester City too.

Manchester United are in the midst of a summer overhaul and are said to be targeting a midfielder, a right back and a center back, apart from Daniel James who they already signed for the right wing position.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; All the signs and recent reports point to the fact that the Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United deal is close to completion.