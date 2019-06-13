Reports: Real Madrid target Serie A midfielder as Pogba, Eriksen alternative

It has already been established that Real Madrid are seeking reinforcements in their midfield, with Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen lined up as the club’s top choices. According to the latest reports, Real Madrid have also identified Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz as an alternative option.

It is Don Balon that reports that Manchester United are not willing to sell Paul Pogba, while Tottenham are equally against selling their star midfielder Eriksen. That, in turn, has pushed Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to look for alternative options who are also cheaper compared to the Premier League midfielders.

Fabian Ruiz, Perez’ top choice as an alternative, had a mediocre outing with Napoli this season. He appeared in 40 games for the Serie A giants and finished his campaign with seven goals and three assists as Napoli emerged runners-up in the Serie A. Currently valued at around €50million as per Transfermarkt, the midfielder was signed by the Italian club from Real Betis at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, for a fee of €30million.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are expecting a massive squad overhaul this summer after a disappointing trophyless campaign in 2018-19. They have already announced three high-profile signings – Luka Jovic the striker from Eintracht Frankfurt, Eden Hazard the midfielder from Chelsea and Ferland Mendy the left-back from Lyon. According to the Spanish news agency, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is keen on making another signing in midfield before the transfer window closes in August.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; This is a transfer deal that is likely to happen, as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are not keen to sell Pogba and Eriksen respectively. Ruiz is also a cheaper option at his market value of €50million – an added incentive for Real Madrid to consider signing him.