Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Barcelona replacement for outgoing Juventus defender

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy at the potential sale of Joao Cancelo and wants Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo as a replacement should he go.

Don Balon reports that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo wants a like for like Portuguese replacement for right back Joao Cancelo, who is linked with a move away to Manchester City in the summer.

The attacker, who is unhappy that the club are allowing Cancelo to leave, wants them to make a move for Barcelona and fellow Portuguese right back Nelson Semedo as a replacement.

Jovic admires Cristiano Ronaldo; looks forward to playing with ‘marvellous’ Hazard

It is rumoured that Semedo is also unhappy at Barcelona after Ernesto Valverde’s insistence on playing Sergi Roberto ahead of him at right back and is considering his options.

The report states that clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also interested in the 25-year-old right back’s services, but that the sporting project of Juventus appeals to him the most.

Semedo was recently part of the Portugal’s victorious UEFA Nations League starting XI for the semifinals and the finals against Netherlands ahead of Cancelo.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; If Cancelo is indeed leaving the club, getting Semedo – another player Ronaldo is familiar with – would be a good move as he is also unhappy at Barcelona.