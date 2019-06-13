Reports: Atletico Madrid CEO reveals where Antoine Griezmann will play next season

French superstar Antoine Griezmann is leaving La Liga giants Atletico Madrid this summer but is yet to reveal his next destination. Meanwhile, Miguel Angel Gil Marin the CEO of Atletico Madrid, revealed that the player will join Barcelona this summer.

Griezmann joined Los Rojiblancos at the beginning of the 2014-15 season from Real Sociedad for a fee of €30million. Since then, the star played 257 games for Atletico, scoring 133 times and making 50 assists. He has also won one Spanish Super Cup, one Europa League and one UEFA Super Cup with the club till date.

The 28-year-old’s choice to leave Atletico Madrid this summer came as a shock to many, but the club’s CEO Gil Marin revealed that he was aware of Griezmann’s decision since March. On Wednesday, he spoke in an interview with Movistar, where he said, “I have known where he is going to play since March,” before adding: “It’s Barcelona.”

The attacker had a decent campaign in 2018-19, finishing the season with 21 goals and 10 assists from 48 appearances. But Atletico Madrid ended the season without a single trophy and that prompted the France captain to leave the club this summer. Various sources have linked him with Barcelona since 2018 June, with the player reportedly arriving at his final decision a year later.

Quotes via Marca and Cope.es.