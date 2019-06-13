Reports: Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt signs 5-year-deal with next club

Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain have apparently reached an agreement with AFC Ajax star Matthijs De Ligt, according to reports from France.

Soccerlink.fr reports that the 19-year-old will join the Parisians on a new five-year-long deal. Earlier this week, it was reported that de Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola was at Paris to enter final negotiations for the player with the club’s representatives.

According to ESPN, PSG will pay Ajax a transfer of over €75million for the Dutchman. The English news agency’s report further adds that de Ligt is all set to receive a gross annual salary of €12million.

The defender who is also the captain of Ajax had a brilliant 2018-19 campaign as he led the Dutch club to a domestic double – the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup – this season. Ajax also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League,notable scalps along the way – Real Madrid in the round-of-16 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the quarter-finals.

Earlier last week, the center-back also scored a vital goal against England in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League, to help his national team Netherlands reach the finals of the competition.

It was also reported that de Ligt is one of the hottest prospects in the transfer market this summer, with several other European giants like Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich trying hard to secure his services ahead of next season.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Mino Raiola – who is de Ligt’s agent – is well-known for making high-profile transfers. Hence there are chances that a deal is done between PSG and the Ajax star.