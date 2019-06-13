Reports: Juventus director officially meets Manchester United to discuss Paul Pogba swap deal

According to reports, Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer. The Italian club are apparently looking to exchange Joao Cancelo for the French midfielder.

It is Sky Sport via Football Italia, that reports that Fabio Paratici, the director of Juventus conducted an official meeting with Pogba’s current employers Manchester United, to see if a deal can happen between both parties. According to the Italian news agency, the Bianconeri are interested in a swap deal for Pogba and Juve player Joao Cancelo.

This is also the first time that Juventus have met with Manchester United to begin genuine negotiations for Pogba.

Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo is an important part of the deal, as Sky Sport Italia also confirmed that Manchester City are yet to finalise a move for the €55million-rated defender, amid interest from Manchester United. With the Red Devils inclined to sign Cancelo, Football Italia reports that the Italian club could use him as a part of the deal for Paul Pogba.

Manchester United had a poor 2018-19 campaign, at the end of which they also lost out on Champions League qualification for next season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on a massive squad overhaul but prefers that Pogba stays at Old Trafford. The player himself wants to leave the club as per reports, with several sources linking him to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Solskjaer is adamant that he will not sell Pogba while the player himself is keen on Champions League action which he will not get next season, provided he stays at Manchester United. Real Madrid remain the frontrunners to sign him, but a swap-deal between Juventus and Manchester United is possible because United is interested in Joao Cancelo.