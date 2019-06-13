BREAKING: Real Madrid confirm next big summer signing after Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have confirmed that they will now have another star in their midst after completing the move for one of their main transfer targets of the summer.

Los Blancos have confirmed that Ferland Mendy has signed with the club, and did so with this message via their official twitter account.

Mendy was at Lyon before this, and was looked at as an option by Real Madrid to solve their troubles at the back. Now that the move has been completed, the club have released this statement via their official website.

“Real Madrid CF and Olympique Lyonnais have agreed to the transfer of player Ferland Mendy.”

“The player is linked to the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025. Mendy will be presented next Wednesday, June 19, at 1:00 p.m., in the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.”

“Subsequently, Mendy will step on the turf of Santiago Bernabéu for the first time wearing the Real Madrid CF jersey and will attend the media in the press room.”

Mendy will become the third major signing of the summer transfer window for the Spanish giants after they acquired Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt and Eden Hazard from Chelsea.