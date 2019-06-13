Real Madrid sign Ferland Mendy for €48m

Ferland Mendy has joined Real Madrid in a big-money move from Lyon, Los Blancos have confirmed.

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy for an initial €48million.

Los Blancos announced the arrival of the France international on a deal until June 2025, with Lyon confirming they have received €48m up front with a further €5m in add-ons.

Mendy has spent the past two seasons with Lyon after joining from Le Havre in June 2017.

It marks another foray in the transfer market for Madrid, who have already bolstered their ranks for next season with the signings of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

L’Olympique Lyonnais informe du transfert du défenseur international @ferland_mendy au @realmadrid pour un montant de 48 M€ auquel pourront s’ajouter des incentives pour un montant maximum de 5 M€. Toutes les informations https://t.co/FeKtnXX6Jq — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 12, 2019

Zinedine Zidane has swiftly bolstered his squad after Madrid disappointingly finished third in LaLiga last term and crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16.

The arrival of Mendy is also sure to spark speculation about the future of Brazil left-back Marcelo, with Sergio Reguilon and Theo Hernandez adding competition for the position.

Mendy, 24, made 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon and also started eight times in the Champions League.

He has won four caps for world champions France after making his debut in November.