Reports: Florentino Perez planning to use Real Madrid striker as bait to get highly-rated defender

Real Madrid and Florentino Perez have started the overhaul which many thought would finally come in the summer window. With the signings of Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic done and dusted, they are ready to bring in many more players.

In this quest, Perez is ready to offer striker Raul de Tomas as bait to get defender Ruben Dias from Benfica, according to reports in Don Balon. De Tomas was on loan to Rayo Vallecano last season and scored 14 goals in La Liga for them.

However, with the arrival of Luka Jovic, it looks highly unlikely that the 24-year-old will get much of playtime. And with Benfica showing interest in the €35 million-rated striker, Perez might decide to use De Tomas as a bait.

Highly talented Joao Felix might be on his way out of the Portuguese club and the Real Madrid striker is being targetted to fill the gap left by the former’s departure. Dias, on the other hand, is currently one of the most highly-rated defenders in Europe and is on the transfer list of quite a few European giants.