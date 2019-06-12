Rummenigge hints at Bayern interest in Havertz

Joshua Kimmich previously said Kai Havertz would fit in well at Bayern, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge now highlighting the star’s ability.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested Kai Havertz could be a transfer target for Bayern Munich.

Havertz scored 17 Bundesliga goals in a breakthrough campaign for Bayer Leverkusen in 2018-19, helping them qualify for the Champions League.

The 20-year-old is considered one of Germany’s brightest talents and has been linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern.

And Rummenigge, chief executive at Bayern, indicated Havertz is on the club’s radar.

“I do not know if Kai Havertz will play in Munich someday,” he told Bild.

“I’m not a fan of predicting things in advance if there are 12 months in between.

“Kai Havertz is a good player, we do not need to talk about that, but he does have a contract until 2022.”

20 – Only Horst Köppel (19y 241d) was younger than Kai #Havertz (19y 306d) when scoring his 20th goal in the #Bundesliga. Wunderkind. #VFBB04pic.twitter.com/7oRj3JFyDG — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 13, 2019

Bayern have also been linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is entering the last year of his contract.

“My relationship with [Leipzig sporting director] Oliver Mintzlaff is good,” Rummenigge added.

“I said to him seven or eight weeks ago: If we have a serious interest in Timo Werner, I will come to him.”

Leroy Sane is another said to be a Bayern target, but Rummenigge was giving nothing away on the Manchester City winger.

“First, the player must decide where he sees his future,” he said of Werner’s fellow Germany international.

“A transfer is always a three-party business.”