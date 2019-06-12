Reports: Bayern Munich to hijack Arsenal’s move for former Atletico Madrid forward as plan B for Leroy Sane

Arsenal didn’t have the best of finishes to the season as they blew their one real opportunity of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season. As a result, they don’t have a big enough transfer kitty to attract big names from around Europe.

As a result, they were recently linked with former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco who would cost €30 million. Currently plying his trade in China for Dalian Yifang, Carrasco could be willing to move if a club like Arsenal come calling.

However, there is now a twist in the tale as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have entered the race to get the Belgian on board. According to reports in German publication Sport Bild, Bayern have zeroed in on Carrasco as a plan B if their move for Manchester City’s Leroy Sane falls off.

The fact that the Belgian costs only €30 million coupled with Bayern’s capability of churning out trophies at will, Carrasco might be tempted to choose the Bavarians over Arsenal.