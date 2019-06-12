Reports: £60m-rated Premier League star tells club he wants to join Manchester United

Manchester United’s approach in the transfer market looks clear, they want a majority of their signings to be youngsters, who have a lot to prove and play for in their career. And Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one such name.

The Crystal Palace right-back is currently on top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist and reports claim a £40m United bid has been rejected by the London-based club as well. Palace are holding out for a bid in the region of £60m and it looks likely that the English giants will come back with another improved bid.

According to reports in Sun, Wan-Bissaka has told Palace that he wants to join Manchester United in the summer. The 21-year-old will seamlessly fit into the United side, who desperately need a right-back in the summer with Antonio Valencia on his way out and Matteo Darmian’s future still unclear.

Diogo Dalot is currently the only recognised right-back at the club and signing the English youngster from Palace would do them a world of good.