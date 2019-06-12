Reports: Chelsea prepare £62million bid for ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ despite transfer ban

According to reports, Premier League club Chelsea have apparently chosen to overlook their transfer ban situation in preparing a £62million offer for Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes.

Earlier this month, Chelsea’s star player Eden Hazard left the club and joined Real Madrid for a transfer fee of €100million plus an additional €50million in variables. The Blues are currently looking to use the sum obtained from Hazard’s transfer in arranging deals for a host of new players – one of them being Guedes.

Guedes had a good 2018-19 campaign with Valencia, who recently defeated Barcelona to clinch the Copa del Rey title. Previously a Paris Saint Germain player, Guedes completed his €40million move to Valencia at the beginning of last season.

Over the past few years, the Portuguese footballer has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo on numerous occasions and the reasons are quite fair – Guedes, like Ronaldo, is from Portugal, both of them are left-wingers and Guedes was also the first 18-year-old to make the cut for the national team since Ronaldo himself.

And now, it is Express that reports that Chelsea are interested in the “new Cristiano Ronaldo”, despite their transfer ban.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Valencia are not keen on parting ways with their star attacker who was largely responsible for the club’s success last season. Moreover, it is unlikely that Chelsea’s transfer ban will be lifted this year, despite their appeal against FIFA’s ruling in the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS). Due to these reasons, it is impossible for a deal to take place at the moment.