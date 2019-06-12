Reports: Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to target UCL winner as replacement for unsettled defender

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has apparently asked his club to consider the signing of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, after selling Nelson Semedo who is reportedly unsettled at the Camp Nou.

In case you did not know, Alexander-Arnold played the most crucial role in Liverpool’s recent Champions League semi-final victory over Messi’s Barcelona. The Catalans began the second-leg game with a 3-0 lead from the first leg, but Liverpool struck four goals in the second leg to knock them out of the competition.

The fourth goal which decided the game was the most brilliant of them all, as Alexander-Arnold took a very cheeky corner that caught Barca’s defence unawares. The ball promptly reached Liverpool’s Divock Origi who was standing unmarked with Barca’s penalty box – and the Belgian slotted the ball home very easily.

Liverpool thus reached the UCL finals for the second time in a row and went on to win the competition by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the decisive game.

Meanwhile, nothing has gone right for Barcelona ever since their Champions League defeat against Liverpool. Moreover, a few players have reportedly become unsettled at the Camp Nou – and that adds to the Catalans’ woes.

Don Balon reports that right-back Nelson Semedo is one of them and that Lionel Messi does not want the Portuguese in the Barcelona squad anymore. According to the Spanish news agency, he asked his club’s representatives to offload the UEFA Nations League winner for a price ranging between €35million and €50million – and to target Alexander-Arnold instead.

Another right-back option that Messi is interested in, is Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich. However, the Liverpool youngster is currently being preferred more because he is considered the cheaper alternative between both of them.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Messi may be interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joshua Kimmich, but neither Liverpool nor Bayern Munich are willing to sell their stars. Both clubs have already announced that the respective players are not for sale.