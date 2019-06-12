Reports: Real Madrid identify Ligue 1 star as alternative to Paul Pogba

According to various reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane finds it unlikely that Paul Pogba will arrive this summer, as a result of which he has lined up a possible move for Lyon star Tanguy NDombele as an alternative option.

It is Spanish news agency Cope that reported that Real Madrid are interested in the signing the 22-year-old French midfielder in case Los Blancos fail to prepare a deal with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. According to Joseba Larranaga of Cope, NDombele is currently Madrid’s second preference for the midfielder role, even above Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen who was strongly linked with a move to the Spanish capital until recently.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have not expressed any interest to part ways with their midfield superstar Pogba. United manager Solskjaer is keen on a massive squad overhaul in the summer, but despite so he is ready to offer the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner an important place in the team. Pogba himself has previously spoken of his interest to play under Real Madrid manager Zidane but he is likely to continue at Old Trafford this summer, due to Solskjaer’s persuasion.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Real Madrid are likely to settle for NDombele as the Pogba situation is a bit difficult at the moment. The only problem for the Merengues here is in the case of transfer fee; it has been reported that Lyon want close to €80million for the youngster but Real Madrid are not willing to pay so much right now.