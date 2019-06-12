Reports: Manchester United speaking with three clubs in order to offload defender

Premier League giants Manchester United are apparently no longer interested in keeping defender Matteo Darmain and are in talks with as many as three clubs to offload him this summer.

Reports from ESPN suggest that La Liga side Valencia and two unnamed clubs from the Serie A are the main teams interested in the Italian defender, who has made it clear that he wants to leave United this summer.

The former Torino player joined the Red Devils in 2015 and was former manager Louis van Gaal’s most-preferred right-back during his first season. However, with the likes of Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot gaining importance in the squad over the years, the 29-year-old’s chances with the first team reduced considerably and in the 2018-19 season, the Italian managed only six Premier League appearances.

ESPN further reports that Darmian will be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer, but not before United ask for a fee to agree to a sale. According to the English news agency, Spanish club Valencia are the frontrunners to sign him, even as two Serie A clubs are reported to have made contact with the Red Devils for the player.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Darmian is no longer a favourite at the right-back position at Manchester United. It is hence likely that United will agree to a deal for the defender but they will still want to make his sale profitable.