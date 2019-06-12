Reports: Pep Guardiola revealed to have rejected mind-blowing offer from Serie A giants

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola apparently rejected Juventus’ offer to become their new manager, according to reports. The Serie A club had also offered him an annual salary exceeding €20million, which Guardiola declined.

Earlier in May, Juventus’ then manager Massimiliano Allegri had announced that he will be leaving the club in June when the 2018-19 season came to a close. Allegri then left immediately after Juventus’ final Serie A game of the season. For weeks since then, there have been numberous speculations on who would join the club as its new manager.

Guardiola was the Bianconeris‘ most popular choice until recently when it was suddenly revealed that the former Barcelona manager rejected the advances of the Italian club. According to Eurosport, Juventus director Andrea Agnelli wanted the Premier League winner to succeed Allegri at Turin and offered him an annual salary of over €20million, only for Guardiola to turn down the offer.

Eurosport further reports that Guardiola’s Premier League opponent Maurizio Sarri is the new option that the Bianconeris are considering for the role. Sarri, who is a former manager of Serie A club Napoli, led Chelsea to the Europa League title and a third-place finish in the Premier League this season. He is, however, unsettled in England according to reports and wants to return to his home country Italy this summer.

The French publication hence explains that Sarri could be Juventus’ new choice as the manager for next season.