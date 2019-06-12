Reports: PSG put in official contract offer for Barcelona target; agent flies to Paris for further talks

Barcelona have listed down several big transfer targets in order to counter Real Madrid’s summer activity. The Blaugrana have already brought in Frenkie de Jong and are also in talks with his former teammate Matthijs de Ligt. However, they stand to miss out on the latter, with PSG submitting a contract offer.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-German have submitted an official contract offer for Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, has already flown to Paris to hold talks with the new sporting director, Leonardo.

Matthijs de Ligt today has received Paris Saint-Germain official contract bid. His agent Mino Raiola is now in Paris to start talks with new director Leonardo. The player has not decided yet about his next club, PSG are going to insist. 🇳🇱🔵 #PSG #transfers #deLigt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2019

Despite the official bid, however, the decision to choose his next club rests with the player himself. As such, several clubs, including Barcelona, are waiting for the Ajax star to lift the lid on his future.

The massive surge of interest in De Ligt comes after the Dutchman lead his side through a memorable season. The 19-year-old was the captain of an Ajax team which took on the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, beating them en-route to the semi-final.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Matthijs de Ligt is currently the hottest property in the transfer market, with all of Europe’s top clubs seemingly after him. In such a case, the decision to choose his next club falls to the player himself. And so, despite PSG submitting an offer, it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman would willingly move to Paris, or wait for a move to a more desirable location.