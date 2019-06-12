Reports: Unhappy Real Madrid star to join former manager at Serie A club

Word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is reportedly unhappy on his return to the club and that he could leave this summer to join former manager Carlo Ancelotti at Serie A club Napoli.

According to Tuttonapoli, the operation is being conducted by Rodriguez’ agent Jorge Mendes himself. The Columbian star was previously a part of Bayern Munich for two seasons after Los Blancos loaned him to the Bavarians in the summer of 2017. Earlier in June, Bayern had announced that they have parted ways with Rodriguez and the player moved back to Real Madrid.

But reports from Spain suggest that Rodriguez is not a part of the Merengues‘ manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season. As a result, Sky Sport Italia reports via Tuttonapoli, that the 2014 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner could leave the club to join Napoli.

The Italian news agency further adds that Napoli would prefer to loan him with a clause to buy the player if necessary, at the end of next season. However, at the same, Real Madrid are only interested in a permanent deal for the 27-year-old. They have also insisted on a transfer fee of £42million for the player, according to reports.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; It is possible that a deal for James Rodriguez is made between Real Madrid and Napoli as the latter club’s manager Carlo Ancelotti was a former manager at Real Madrid as well. The Columbian star has enough experience playing for Ancelotti at Madrid and it can hence be assumed that the player will also find it a good idea to join the Serie A club this summer.