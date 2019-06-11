Reports: Real Madrid drop interest in Premier League midfielder, set sights on Paul Pogba

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to extend his contract with the Premier League club after Real Madrid apparently dropped interest in him in favour of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Earlier in May, Eriksen had expressed interest to leave Tottenham in the summer. “I feel like I’m at a point in my career where I might want to try something new. Madrid would be a step forward, but it is required that Real Madrid call Tottenham and say they want me. And they have not done it yet, as far as I know,” the midfielder was quoted as saying.

But according to AS, the Champions League final motivated Real Madrid to reconsider. Eriksen had a disappointing outing in the game as Tottenham went down to Liverpool by a scoreline of 2-0. The Danish midfielder’s poor performance was also highlighted as one of the main reasons for Spurs’ loss.

Meanwhile, AS also reports that Real Madrid are now interested in Paul Pogba who has also expressed keenness to leave his current employers Manchester United. The Red Devils had a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League and losing out on Champions League qualification for the next season.

The recent developments have hence forced Eriksen to listen to contract extension offers from Spurs, according to the Spanish news agency.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Real Madrid can attract Paul Pogba with the offer of Champions League football, which he would miss out on if he continues at Manchester City. At the same time, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not keen on proceeding with a sale, hence nothing can be made sure of at the moment.