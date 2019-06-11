Former Real Madrid star claims he could join Barcelona for Lionel Messi

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria has revealed that he is open to join Barcelona for Lionel Messi, despite his history as a former Real Madrid player.

Messi and Di Maria are teammates at Argentina and in a recent interview, the 31-year-old midfielder spoke about how it is, to play alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I love playing with [Messi],” Di Maria told Ole, as reported by the Spanish news agency Marca. “I love watching him in training, too. The things he does, it’s something unique – it’s impossible to explain,” he said.

The former Manchester United star also revealed that he was offered the choice to join Messi at the Catalan club, at one point of time. “I had the chance of going to Barcelona and it did not happen,” he revealed, before adding: “And the truth is that if I was going to go, it was to be with him [Messi], to see him every day. When he’s on the ball, I’m a spectator.”

The Argentine international went on say that he cannot rule out the possibility of a move to Barcelona in the future. He claimed that his career with Real Madrid is a thing of the past and that he is free to play wherever he likes.

“My relationship with Real Madrid is over because my cycle has ended there,” he said, before concluding: “Frankly I would have no problem playing at Barcelona.”

The 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist began his European career with Portuguese club Benfica, before joining Real Madrid where he played for four years. He also won the Champions League with them in 2014. After the World Cup in the same year, Di Maria joined Manchester United where he played for an entire season before joining Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain, his current employers.

Quotes via Marca.