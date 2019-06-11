Reports: Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan interested in unhappy Real Madrid star

Real Madrid midfielder and 2018 World Cup finalist Luka Modric is reportedly unhappy with his employers and that has led to the likes of Manchester United, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich expressing interest on him, as per reports.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner wanted to renew his contract with an option for better payment but according to Diario Gol, the midfielder’s demands were not considered by Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez.

The Spanish news agency suggests that Edden Hazard’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu has complicated matters, as the Belgian is all set to become the club’s richest player alongside Gareth Bale. Modric was apparently jealous of the fact that a newcomer could earn more than him, as a result of which he met with Florentino Perez to talk about his future.

Diario Gol further reported that Perez met with the Croatian ahead of his informal visit to Paris. He was apparently surprised at Modric’s demands for a new contract as the 33-year-old had renewed his already existing contract only four months ago – in February.

Perez proceeded to reject Modric’s requests and now the player is unhappy, as per Diario Gol.

The Spanish news agency further reports that he may look to leave the Spanish giants this summer and that Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are interested in him. While United are looking for replacements in midfield with Paul Pogba expected to move sooner or later, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are looking for back-up options for their squad.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Given Luka Modric’s well-known loyalty to Los Blancos, it is unlikely that he will leave the club this summer. It may be true that he is unhappy over contract negotiations but such situations will be solved by Real Madrid’s management soon.