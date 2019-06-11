Reports: Real Madrid to battle with Manchester United for Champions League winner

The 2018-19 season is officially over and all the various European clubs are busy in preparing their squads for the new season. Among them are Real Madrid and Manchester United, who will compete against each other in signing Mohamed Salah this summer.

Salah had a brilliant 2018-19 season with Liverpool and was one of their best performers as the Reds finished second in the Premier League – only one point behind champions Manchester City. Their tally of 97 points was the best-ever for a runner-up in the history of Europe’s top-five football leagues.

On June 1, Liverpool completed a successful season by winning the UEFA Champions League trophy, the biggest annual footballing competition in Europe. Goals from Salah and Divock Origi helped Liverpool win 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur, thereby securing their sixth European triumph in history.

Salah was also one of the top-scorers in the Premier League, sharing the Golden Boot with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who all scored 22 goals each.

According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, Real Madrid are believed to be interested in signing the Egyptian, who joined the Merseyside club in 2017 for €42million. The Spanish giants are interested in a massive squad overhaul following their disappointing trophyless run in the 2018-19 season.

Sky Sports further reports that according to AS, a Spanish news agency, Manchester United are also keen to acquire the services of Salah after a similarly disappointing campaign last season. The 26-year-old winger is currently valued at a whopping €150million but it is unlikely that Liverpool will sell their talisman.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 0/5; Salah has a contract that runs until 2023 and hence Liverpool is in no pressure to sell him. Moreover, the Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he has absolutely no intention to part ways with the Egyptian who is one of the best players in the team.