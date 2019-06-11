€10million full-back becomes second player to exit Chelsea after Eden Hazard

Chelsea full-back Ola Aina has signed for Italian club Torino, making him the second player to leave the Blues after Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid earlier this week.

Football Italia reports that Torino President Urbano Cairo confirmed the signing at the Lega Serie A assembly, announcing that the transfer was completed for a fee of €10million. The London-born Nigerian spent the 2018-19 season at Torino on a loan deal which had an option for the Serie A club to purchase him if necessary at the end of the season.

Cairo announced that his club chose to activate the clause of purchasing the 22-year-old, despite Chelsea’s apparent counter-option.

“We’ve redeemed Aina for €10m, as well as Cristian Ansaldi, and Koffi Djidji. Now Torino own all their players. We want to be ambitious. That’s why I intend to keep all my best players and strengthen the squad,” he said at the Lega Serie A assembly held in Milan.

Aina had a fairly good 2018-19 campaign with Torino as they finished seventh in the table – just short of Europa League qualification. The 22-year-old full-back played 30 games, finishing the season with one goal and 3 assists apart from performing notably well in his primary role as a defender.

Earlier this week, Eden Hazard became the first player to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, after Real Madrid signed him for a transfer fee of €100million and another €50million in variables.