Reports: CSL superstar agrees personal terms with Arsenal

In a major boost to Arsenal and their fans ahead of the new season, one Chinese Super League (CSL) superstar could be heading to them in this summer transfer window.

It is being reported by Football London via Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, that Yannick Carrasco has agreed terms with the Gunners for a move this summer.

The Belgian is currently plying his trade at Dalian Yifang in China, but enjoyed a successful spell with Atletico Madrid before that, while also representing his country in the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year.

Belgium came third in the World Cup, and Carrasco was an integral part of the squad, but his move to China during the prime of his career did certainly raise eyebrows.

Nonetheless, the winger has attracted interest from some big European clubs, owing to his ever-present International status, and Arsenal seem to have done enough to sign him.

While talks are ongoing between both clubs, it is understood that the former Monaco man could be joining the North Londoners as early as this window.

His goal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final against Real Madrid back in 2016 will go down as one of his most remembered moments thus far in his career.