Reports: Real Madrid dressing room divide over Eden Hazard’s jersey number

La Liga giants Real Madrid have already announced two high-profile signings for this summer – Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt and Eden Hazard from Chelsea. It has also been understood that they may be unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu later this week.

Between Hazard and Jovic, it is Hazard’s signing that has attracted more attention so far. The attacking midfielder will arrive at Real Madrid for a transfer fee of €100million and an additional €50million in variables.

Reports suggest that the 28-year-old Belgian star will be wearing the No.7 shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu. It means that attacker Mariano Diaz – the current owner of the No.7 shirt – will have to look for another number to wear next season.

According to Diario Gol, this does not sit well with a few Real Madrid stars – the most important of them being captain Sergio Ramos himself.

The Spanish news agency reports that Ramos feels that forcing Mariano Diaz to change his shirt number is a display of disrespect to the Spaniard, regardless of how important the newcomer is.

Hazard is expected to become one of Los Blancos‘ most important players in the future, as manager Zinedine Zidane hopes to restore his side back to winning ways after a disappointing trophyless 2018-19 campaign. However, according to the above-mentioned developments, Hazard’s arrival seems to have brought misery rather than joy, thanks to his choice of jersey number at the new club.