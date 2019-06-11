Reports: Barcelona and Ajax agree on final transfer price for Matthijs de Ligt

Reports suggest that Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Dutch champions AFC Ajax have almost agreed with each other on a transfer deal for Matthijs de Ligt, with the final price for the player fixed at €75million.

De Ligt, who is Ajax’s captain, has also been one of their best players in the past few seasons. His 2018-19 campaign was exceptionally brilliant, as Ajax secured a domestic double and also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

At just 19 years old, the Dutch defender has also been one of the most popular names in the transfer market for the past few months. Several elite European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid have been linked with the center-back, but according to the latest reports, it is Barcelona who will be signing the star this summer.

According to Catalunya Radio, a Spanish radio broadcasting agency, Barcelona and de Ligt’s current employers are close to agreeing on terms for the Dutchman. In their show Club de la Mitjanit, it was reported that the Blaugranas have agreed to pay Ajax a sum of €75million as transfer fee for the player:

🔥 DE LIGT-BARÇA, PREU PACTAT 🔊 @orioldomenech: "El Barça pagarà 75 milions a l'Ajax si De Ligt decideix venir. L'acord entre els dos clubs és total"#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/Atu4pwUeLy — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) June 11, 2019

De Ligt could hence become Barcelona’s first important transfer signing for the summer, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann also lined up as the club’s potential purchases.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Over the past few weeks, various sources have consistently spoken on a deal for Matthijs de Ligt developing between Barcelona and Ajax. At this stage, it definitely looks possible – also because the player himself looks keen to join the La Liga champions.